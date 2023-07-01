Will Harris' 2023 season starts on September 17 with a Week 1 game that pits the Detroit Lions against the Seattle Seahawks. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Will Harris Injury Status

Harris is currently not on the injury report.

Will Harris 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 53 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Will Harris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 2 Commanders 0.0 1.0 8 1 1 Week 5 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 8 Dolphins 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 9 Packers 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 10 @Bears 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 @Giants 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 12 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 15 @Jets 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 17 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 1

