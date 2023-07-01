The Youngstown State Penguins play Ohio State on September 9, a highlight of their 2023 college football schedule. For the full slate, keep scrolling.

Youngstown State 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel Valparaiso August 31 | 7:30 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Ohio State (FBS) September 9 | 12:00 PM ET - BTN Robert Morris September 16 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Northern Iowa September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Southern Illinois October 7 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ South Dakota October 14 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Illinois State October 21 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Missouri State October 28 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Indiana State November 4 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ South Dakota State November 11 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Murray State November 18 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+

