Za'Darius Smith is +10000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 28th-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Za'Darius Smith 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +10000 28th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Za'Darius Smith Insights

As a tone-setter on defense, Smith amassed 44 tackles, 15.0 TFL, and 10 sacks in 16 games for the Vikings last year.

The Browns ranked 22nd in passing yards last year (202.6 per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 196.2 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, Cleveland ranked sixth in the NFL last season with 146.5 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed per contest (135.2).

All Browns Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Myles Garrett +20000 (41st in NFL) +700 (2nd in NFL) Deshaun Watson +3000 (12th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Nick Chubb +1800 (4th in NFL) Za'Darius Smith +10000 (28th in NFL) Amari Cooper +12500 (50th in NFL) Denzel Ward +25000 (71st in NFL) Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah +25000 (71st in NFL) David Njoku +20000 (75th in NFL) Elijah Moore +25000 (112th in NFL)

