Za'Darius Smith's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. Gametime is scheduled for 1:00 PM ET.

Za'Darius Smith Injury Status

Smith is currently listed as active.

Za'Darius Smith 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (15 for loss), 10 Sacks, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Za'Darius Smith 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 1 1 2 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 1 2 3 0 0 Week 3 Lions 0 2 3 0 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 1 1 0 0 Week 5 Bears 0.5 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 4 0 0 Week 8 Cardinals 3 4 7 0 1 Week 9 @Commanders 0 0 5 0 2 Week 10 @Bills 1 1 2 0 1 Week 11 Cowboys 0 0 1 0 0 Week 12 Patriots 0 1 3 0 0 Week 13 Jets 0 0 2 0 1 Week 14 @Lions 0 0 1 0 0 Week 15 Colts 0.5 0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Packers 0 0 3 0 0 Wild Card Giants 0 1 3 0 0

