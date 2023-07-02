Cam Gallagher Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Cam Gallagher -- hitting .154 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 2 at 5:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Cam Gallagher At The Plate
- Gallagher is batting .138 with four doubles and three walks.
- Gallagher has gotten a hit in nine of 31 games this year (29.0%), with at least two hits on three occasions (9.7%).
- In 31 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this year (12.9%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 31 games so far this year.
Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|17
|.108
|AVG
|.160
|.154
|OBP
|.189
|.135
|SLG
|.220
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|6
|11/2
|K/BB
|16/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Taillon (2-6) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .300 batting average against him.
