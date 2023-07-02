On Sunday, Eric Haase (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Seabold. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is hitting .219 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has had a hit in 31 of 62 games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits nine times (14.5%).

He has homered in 4.8% of his games this year, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate.

Haase has picked up an RBI in 19.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 8.1% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 16 of 62 games (25.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 33 .269 AVG .176 .310 OBP .233 .409 SLG .222 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 26/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings