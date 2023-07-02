The Chicago Sky (6-9) will try to end a four-game road slide when squaring off against the Indiana Fever (5-10) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3, CW-26, FACEBOOK, and MARQ

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Sky with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 90 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-12.5) Computer Predicted Total: 166.6

Fever vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has 10 wins in 14 games against the spread this season.

This year, seven of Indiana's 14 games have hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

On offense, the Fever are averaging 81.5 points per game (sixth-ranked in league). They are allowing 84.8 points per contest at the other end (ninth-ranked).

When it comes to rebounding, everything is clicking for Indiana, who is grabbing 36.3 rebounds per game (third-best in WNBA) and allowing 33.0 boards per contest (best).

The Fever, who rank seventh in the league with 13.1 turnovers per game, are forcing 11.7 turnovers per contest, which is worst in the WNBA.

With 6.5 treys per game, the Fever rank ninth in the WNBA. They sport a 32.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Fever rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 36.7% shooting percentage allowed from downtown. Meanwhile, they are allowing 8.1 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

Indiana is attempting 50.7 two-pointers per game this year, which account for 71.7% of the shots it has taken (and 78.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 20.0 treys per contest, which are 28.3% of its shots (and 21.1% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.