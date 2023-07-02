Guardians vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (38-43) against the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) at Wrigley Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound, while Jameson Taillon (2-6) will take the ball for the Cubs.
Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Cubs Player Props
|Guardians vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 24 out of the 42 games, or 57.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has entered 42 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 24-18 in those contests.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 27th with just 328 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Royals
|W 2-1
|Gavin Williams vs Brady Singer
|June 28
|@ Royals
|W 14-1
|Logan Allen vs Austin Cox
|June 29
|@ Royals
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
|June 30
|@ Cubs
|L 10-1
|Cal Quantrill vs Justin Steele
|July 1
|@ Cubs
|W 6-0
|Tanner Bibee vs Marcus Stroman
|July 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Jameson Taillon
|July 3
|Braves
|-
|Gavin Williams vs Bryce Elder
|July 4
|Braves
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Kolby Allard
|July 5
|Braves
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Jared Shuster
|July 6
|Royals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Daniel Lynch
|July 7
|Royals
|-
|Aaron Civale vs Brady Singer
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.