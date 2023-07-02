Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

The Guardians have been listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cubs (-105). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 24-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 57.1% of those games).

Cleveland has a 24-18 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 53.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 81 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 32 times (32-45-4).

The Guardians have a 7-3-0 record ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 20-23 18-11 22-31 26-26 14-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.