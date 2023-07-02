How to Watch the Guardians vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner take the field at Wrigley Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.
Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (54).
- Cleveland is slugging .372, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (328 total).
- The Guardians rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game to rank second in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- Cleveland's 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.262).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Civale has two quality starts under his belt this season.
- Civale is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Royals
|W 2-1
|Away
|Gavin Williams
|Brady Singer
|6/28/2023
|Royals
|W 14-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Austin Cox
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|6/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Justin Steele
|7/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-0
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Marcus Stroman
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jameson Taillon
|7/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Bryce Elder
|7/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Kolby Allard
|7/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Mike Soroka
|7/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Daniel Lynch
|7/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brady Singer
