The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner take the field at Wrigley Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (54).

Cleveland is slugging .372, the fifth-lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (328 total).

The Guardians rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Guardians strike out 7.2 times per game to rank second in the majors.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.9 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.

Cleveland's 3.79 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.262).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Aaron Civale (2-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 39 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Civale has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Civale is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Royals W 2-1 Away Gavin Williams Brady Singer 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs - Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Daniel Lynch 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Brady Singer

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.