On Sunday, July 2 at 2:20 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) visit Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (38-43) in the series rubber match at Wrigley Field.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Cubs, who are listed at -105. The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale - CLE (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Jameson Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 42 times this season and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Guardians have a record of 24-18 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (57.1% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians have a 5-2 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have won in 14, or 35.9%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 12-21 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+125) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+110) Josh Bell 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 18th 2nd

