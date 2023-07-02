Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Cubs on July 2, 2023
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Nico Hoerner and others are listed when the Cleveland Guardians visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a .294/.364/.516 slash line on the year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 85 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 25 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .261/.339/.350 on the year.
- Kwan brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double and three walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has collected 88 hits with 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 17 stolen bases.
- He has a .287/.334/.401 slash line on the year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has collected 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashing .261/.348/.407 so far this year.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
