The Cleveland Guardians (40-42) and Chicago Cubs (38-43) meet on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Guardians will give the nod to Aaron Civale (2-2) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (2-6).

Guardians vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed six innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.18, a 2.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.261 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Civale has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .300 against him.

Taillon has one quality start under his belt this year.

Taillon is seeking his sixth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.5 frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 13 appearances this season.

