Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

Jameson Taillon TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .295 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.

Naylor enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.

Naylor has had a hit in 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (32.9%).

In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 43.8% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (31.5%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .308 AVG .283 .347 OBP .324 .504 SLG .442 14 XBH 14 6 HR 4 26 RBI 32 22/10 K/BB 26/8 2 SB 3

