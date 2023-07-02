Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Josh Naylor -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, on July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is hitting .295 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
- Naylor enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .364 with one homer.
- Naylor has had a hit in 46 of 73 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 24 times (32.9%).
- In 13.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.8% of his games this year, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (31.5%), including multiple runs in six games.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.308
|AVG
|.283
|.347
|OBP
|.324
|.504
|SLG
|.442
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|32
|22/10
|K/BB
|26/8
|2
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 3.94 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Taillon (2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 6.75 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .300 to opposing hitters.
