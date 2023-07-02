Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cubs - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Sunday, Steven Kwan (.262 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.
- Kwan has picked up a hit in 56 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in two of 81 games played this season, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- Kwan has had at least one RBI in 19.8% of his games this year (16 of 81), with more than one RBI five times (6.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43 of 81 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.253
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.316
|.353
|SLG
|.347
|12
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|26/24
|K/BB
|19/14
|6
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 79 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Taillon (2-6) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.75 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.