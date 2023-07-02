The Detroit Tigers and Matt Vierling will take on the Colorado Rockies and Elias Diaz at Coors Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 3:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Tigers (-115). The total for the matchup is listed at 12 runs.

Tigers vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Tigers -115 -105 12 -105 -115 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Tigers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Tigers and their opponents are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Tigers' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have won five of the nine games they were the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Detroit has a record of 5-4 (55.6%).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Tigers a 53.5% chance to win.

Detroit has combined with opponents to go over the total 45 times this season for a 45-35-2 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have covered just 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 18-21 18-25 12-24 24-22 29-34 7-12

