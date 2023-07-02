The Colorado Rockies (33-52) will look for Ezequiel Tovar to extend a 14-game hitting streak against the Detroit Tigers (36-46), on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, at Coors Field.

The Tigers will call on Matt Manning (1-1) versus the Rockies and Connor Seabold (1-4).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manning - DET (1-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Seabold - COL (1-4, 5.98 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Manning

The Tigers' Manning (1-1) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.15 and 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .238 in three games this season.

Manning has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Connor Seabold

Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.

Seabold has registered two quality starts this season.

Seabold has put up six starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.