Tyler Nevin Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers face the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.
Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tyler Nevin At The Plate
- Nevin is hitting .136 with a home run and four walks.
- Nevin has had a base hit in five of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of 19 games, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Nevin has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|11
|.235
|AVG
|.074
|.316
|OBP
|.161
|.412
|SLG
|.074
|1
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|4/2
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.6 K/9, the worst in the league.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- Seabold makes the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.
