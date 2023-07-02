Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Rockies - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After hitting .258 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Connor Seabold) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Connor Seabold
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Discover More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry leads Detroit in OBP (.333) this season, fueled by 56 hits.
- In 45 of 75 games this season (60.0%) McKinstry has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (13.3%).
- In six games this year, he has homered (8.0%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- McKinstry has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (21.3%), with more than one RBI in five of those contests (6.7%).
- In 30 games this season (40.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|39
|.262
|AVG
|.235
|.360
|OBP
|.308
|.411
|SLG
|.353
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|10
|23/16
|K/BB
|29/12
|6
|SB
|5
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 29th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.71).
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (122 total, 1.4 per game).
- Seabold (1-4 with a 5.98 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 11th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 5.98, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.
