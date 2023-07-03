Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Amed Rosario -- 2-for-5 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) in his last game against the Cubs.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .252 with 14 doubles, five triples, a home run and 20 walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 64.5% of his 76 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.4% of them.
- He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Rosario has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 of 76 games this year, and more than once 7 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.301
|AVG
|.211
|.361
|OBP
|.244
|.448
|SLG
|.247
|16
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|14
|RBI
|12
|29/13
|K/BB
|37/7
|6
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9, the first-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.44 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 79 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.44), 20th in WHIP (1.125), and 50th in K/9 (7.4).
