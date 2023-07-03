Cam Gallagher -- hitting .179 with two doubles and a walk in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 3 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

Gallagher is batting .143 with four doubles and three walks.

Gallagher has picked up a hit in 10 of 32 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

In 32 games played this season, he has not homered.

Gallagher has driven in a run in four games this season (12.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 32 games so far this season.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 18 .108 AVG .167 .154 OBP .193 .135 SLG .222 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 0 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 17/1 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings