Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (56-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 3.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (6-1) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams.

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those games.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (336 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule