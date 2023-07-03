Monday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (56-27) and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) at Progressive Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on July 3.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (6-1) versus the Guardians and Gavin Williams.

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Braves

  • Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • Over their last 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
  • In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
  • The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (43.8%) in those games.
  • Cleveland has a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Cleveland is the fourth-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging four runs per game (336 total).
  • Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.81 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 28 @ Royals W 14-1 Logan Allen vs Austin Cox
June 29 @ Royals L 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Zack Greinke
June 30 @ Cubs L 10-1 Cal Quantrill vs Justin Steele
July 1 @ Cubs W 6-0 Tanner Bibee vs Marcus Stroman
July 2 @ Cubs W 8-6 Aaron Civale vs Jameson Taillon
July 3 Braves - Gavin Williams vs Bryce Elder
July 4 Braves - Shane Bieber vs Kolby Allard
July 5 Braves - Cal Quantrill vs Mike Soroka
July 6 Royals - Tanner Bibee vs Jordan Lyles
July 7 Royals - Aaron Civale vs Brady Singer
July 8 Royals - Gavin Williams vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.