Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves take on Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -160, while the underdog Guardians have +135 odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 9 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 games, the Guardians have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with 14 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 1-4 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 33 of 82 chances this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 7-3-0 in 10 games with a line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-19 21-23 19-11 22-31 27-26 14-16

