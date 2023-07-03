The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 55 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 336 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.2 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.261 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a run.

In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in two chances this season.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Royals W 14-1 Away Logan Allen Austin Cox 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves - Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Brady Singer 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams -

