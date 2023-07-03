How to Watch the Guardians vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads meet on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Guardians vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Braves vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Guardians Player Props
|Braves vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians' 55 home runs rank last in MLB this season.
- Cleveland ranks 27th in the majors with a .372 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 336 total runs (four per game) this season.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.261 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Gavin Williams to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw seven innings against the Kansas City Royals without allowing a run.
- In two starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- Williams has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in two chances this season.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Royals
|W 14-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Austin Cox
|6/29/2023
|Royals
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Zack Greinke
|6/30/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-1
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Justin Steele
|7/1/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-0
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Marcus Stroman
|7/2/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-6
|Away
|Aaron Civale
|Jameson Taillon
|7/3/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Bryce Elder
|7/4/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Kolby Allard
|7/5/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Mike Soroka
|7/6/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Jordan Lyles
|7/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Aaron Civale
|Brady Singer
|7/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.