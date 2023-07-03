In the series opener on Monday, July 3, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (56-27) face off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Braves (-145). The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Guardians vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (6-1, 2.44 ERA) vs Gavin Williams - CLE (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Guardians' matchup versus the Braves but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to defeat the Braves with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will José Ramírez hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 49, or 68.1%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have a 40-14 record (winning 74.1% of their games).

Atlanta has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves played as the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 8-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Guardians have come away with 14 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Guardians have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Josh Naylor 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.