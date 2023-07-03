Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Braves on July 3, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .289/.359/.508 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|1
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 25 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a .261/.339/.350 slash line so far this year.
- Kwan has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double and three walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Bryce Elder Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Elder Stats
- The Braves will send Bryce Elder (6-1) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.44), 20th in WHIP (1.125), and 50th in K/9 (7.4).
Elder Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Phillies
|Jun. 22
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|2
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 11
|5.1
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 6
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|8
|2
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 112 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 39 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .336/.415/.604 so far this year.
- Acuna has hit safely in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and eight RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has put up 81 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a .252/.356/.576 slash line on the season.
- Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|4-for-5
|4
|2
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
