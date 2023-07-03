Bookmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Ramirez and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.359/.508 on the season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 2 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-3 3 1 5 6 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 25 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.

He has a .261/.339/.350 slash line so far this year.

Kwan has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with a double and three walks.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Royals Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 25 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Elder Stats

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (6-1) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.44), 20th in WHIP (1.125), and 50th in K/9 (7.4).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Twins Jun. 27 6.0 4 2 2 4 4 at Phillies Jun. 22 7.0 3 0 0 6 2 vs. Rockies Jun. 17 6.0 4 1 1 4 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 5.1 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Mets Jun. 6 6.0 4 4 4 8 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has collected 112 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with 39 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.415/.604 so far this year.

Acuna has hit safely in 13 straight games. In his last 10 outings he is batting .410 with three doubles, six home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 2-for-3 3 1 2 5 1 vs. Twins Jun. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Twins Jun. 27 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has put up 81 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .252/.356/.576 slash line on the season.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .476 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Jul. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 30 4-for-5 4 2 5 12 0 vs. Twins Jun. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Twins Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

