Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Atlanta Braves (56-27) into a matchup with Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians (41-42) at Progressive Field, on Monday at 7:10 PM ET. Acuna is at .336, the second-best average in the league, while Naylor ranks 10th at .301.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (6-1) to the mound, while Gavin Williams will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (6-1, 2.44 ERA) vs Williams - CLE (0-0, 2.84 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gavin Williams

Williams (0-0) takes the mound first for the Guardians to make his third start this season.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.

He has a 2.84 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .122 against him over his two games this season.

Williams is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Williams will try to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 frames per outing.

In one of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (6-1) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 2.44 ERA this season with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 16 games.

He's going for his fourth straight quality start.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 16 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.

The 24-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks third, 1.125 WHIP ranks 20th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

