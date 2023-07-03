After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .239 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.

Straw enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.

Straw has picked up a hit in 49 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has not hit a home run in his 81 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year (28 of 81), with two or more runs five times (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 44 .203 AVG .266 .264 OBP .343 .280 SLG .318 7 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 29/10 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings