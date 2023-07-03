Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is batting .239 with 11 doubles, three triples and 27 walks.
- Straw enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Straw has picked up a hit in 49 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 81 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 34.6% of his games this year (28 of 81), with two or more runs five times (6.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.203
|AVG
|.266
|.264
|OBP
|.343
|.280
|SLG
|.318
|7
|XBH
|7
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|29/10
|K/BB
|30/17
|2
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.68).
- The Braves allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (6-1) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.44 ERA ranks third, 1.125 WHIP ranks 20th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.