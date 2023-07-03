After hitting .262 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Steven Kwan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.

Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.1% of his games this year (56 of 81), with more than one hit 23 times (28.4%).

In 81 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Kwan has driven in a run in 16 games this season (19.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 42 .253 AVG .267 .364 OBP .316 .353 SLG .347 12 XBH 11 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 26/24 K/BB 19/14 6 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings