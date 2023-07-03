Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .262 with three doubles, four walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Read More About This Game
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .261 with 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.
- Kwan has gotten at least one hit in 69.1% of his games this year (56 of 81), with more than one hit 23 times (28.4%).
- In 81 games played this year, he has hit a homer in only two of them.
- Kwan has driven in a run in 16 games this season (19.8%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.9%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|42
|.253
|AVG
|.267
|.364
|OBP
|.316
|.353
|SLG
|.347
|12
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|26/24
|K/BB
|19/14
|6
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff paces the league.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.44 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.44), 20th in WHIP (1.125), and 50th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
