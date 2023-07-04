On Tuesday, Andy Ibanez (.475 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Rockies.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .237 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Ibanez is batting .273 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 28 of 53 games this season (52.8%) Ibanez has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.0%).

He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Ibanez has picked up an RBI in 13 games this year (24.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (5.7%).

He has scored in 35.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.7%.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .244 AVG .230 .261 OBP .280 .419 SLG .425 8 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 20/2 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings