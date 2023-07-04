On Tuesday, Cam Gallagher (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Kolby Allard. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Cam Gallagher Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Cam Gallagher At The Plate

  • Gallagher is batting .143 with four doubles and three walks.
  • In 31.3% of his 32 games this season, Gallagher has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • In 32 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • In four games this year (12.5%), Gallagher has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this season (15.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Cam Gallagher Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 18
.108 AVG .167
.154 OBP .193
.135 SLG .222
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
0 RBI 6
11/2 K/BB 17/1
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Allard (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
