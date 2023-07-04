Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Atlanta Braves (57-27) going head to head against the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) at 7:10 PM ET (on July 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Braves will look to Kolby Allard versus the Guardians and Shane Bieber (5-5).

Guardians vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The previous 10 Guardians contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have won in 14, or 42.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win four times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cleveland scores the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (338 total, four per game).

The Guardians have the sixth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Guardians Schedule