Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take on Andres Gimenez and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Guardians vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -125 +105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The past 10 Guardians contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been victorious in 14, or 42.4%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has won 11 of its 25 games, or 44%, when it's the underdog by at least +105 on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Cleveland and its opponents have hit the over in 33 of its 83 games with a total this season.

The Guardians are 7-3-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 21-23 19-11 22-32 27-27 14-16

