Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 55 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland is 28th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .371 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 18th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 338 total runs (four per game) this season.

The Guardians have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.2) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland has a 7.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

Cleveland has the sixth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined 1.258 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will hand the ball to Bieber (5-5) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Royals L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Zack Greinke 6/30/2023 Cubs L 10-1 Away Cal Quantrill Justin Steele 7/1/2023 Cubs W 6-0 Away Tanner Bibee Marcus Stroman 7/2/2023 Cubs W 8-6 Away Aaron Civale Jameson Taillon 7/3/2023 Braves L 4-2 Home Gavin Williams Bryce Elder 7/4/2023 Braves - Home Shane Bieber Kolby Allard 7/5/2023 Braves - Home Cal Quantrill Mike Soroka 7/6/2023 Royals - Home Tanner Bibee Jordan Lyles 7/7/2023 Royals - Home Aaron Civale Daniel Lynch 7/8/2023 Royals - Home Gavin Williams Brady Singer 7/9/2023 Royals - Home Shane Bieber Austin Cox

