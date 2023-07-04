Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (57-27) will face off against Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) at Progressive Field on Tuesday, July 4. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Guardians +115 moneyline odds to win. The total for the contest is listed at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Shane Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 73 times this season and won 50, or 68.5%, of those games.

The Braves have a 43-14 record (winning 75.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 9-1 record over the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have won in 14, or 42.4%, of the 33 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Guardians have won four of 16 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 1-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+125) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+135) Amed Rosario 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+185) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 2nd

