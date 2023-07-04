The Atlanta Braves (57-27) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr., on a 14-game hitting streak, against the Cleveland Guardians (41-43) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Progressive Field.

The Braves will give the nod to Kolby Allard against the Guardians and Shane Bieber (5-5).

Guardians vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allard - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Bieber - CLE (5-5, 3.48 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his 18th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.48 ERA and 85 strikeouts over 106 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

The 28-year-old has amassed a 3.48 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings over 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing hitters.

Bieber has 11 quality starts this season.

Bieber will try to build on a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kolby Allard

The Braves will send Allard to the mound for his second start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, throwing 4 2/3 innings without allowing a run.

He has pitched in one games this season with an ERA of .00, an 8 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of .857.

