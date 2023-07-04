On Tuesday, Jake Marisnick (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Rockies.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is hitting .210 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and three walks.

In 11 of 26 games this year (42.3%), Marisnick has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in only one game this season.

Marisnick has driven in a run in four games this year (15.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six games this year (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 14 .000 AVG .156 .000 OBP .206 .000 SLG .375 0 XBH 3 0 HR 1 0 RBI 5 1/0 K/BB 11/2 0 SB 1

