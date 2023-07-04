Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Bell (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is hitting .224 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 37 walks.
- In 61.8% of his games this season (47 of 76), Bell has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.
- In 10.5% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.8% of his games this season, Bell has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 14 games this year (18.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.223
|AVG
|.226
|.303
|OBP
|.327
|.345
|SLG
|.398
|11
|XBH
|13
|3
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|22
|35/16
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Braves allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allard (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
