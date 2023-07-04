Josh Naylor -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Atlanta Braves, with Kolby Allard on the mound, on July 4 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .299 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 19 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 12th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage, and 46th in slugging.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 62.7% of his 75 games this year, with multiple hits in 33.3% of them.

He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 44.0% of his games this season, Naylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (32.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 38 .304 AVG .294 .347 OBP .333 .496 SLG .448 14 XBH 14 6 HR 4 26 RBI 34 23/11 K/BB 27/8 2 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings