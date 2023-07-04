The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .268 with eight doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

In 54.8% of his 42 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (19.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (23.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (14.3%).

He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 22 .364 AVG .181 .408 OBP .241 .576 SLG .431 8 XBH 8 3 HR 5 7 RBI 12 15/5 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings