Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, battle JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .268 with eight doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.
- In 54.8% of his 42 games this season, Carpenter has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (19.0%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 10 games this season (23.8%), with two or more RBI in six of them (14.3%).
- He has scored in 35.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.364
|AVG
|.181
|.408
|OBP
|.241
|.576
|SLG
|.431
|8
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|7
|RBI
|12
|15/5
|K/BB
|23/4
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 125 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed four innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 45th, 1.076 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st.
