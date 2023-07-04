Miguel Cabrera and his .389 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on July 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .238 with nine doubles, a home run and 19 walks.

Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 27 games this season (of 47 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

In 10 games this year (21.3%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in 10 of 47 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 25 .250 AVG .228 .337 OBP .303 .361 SLG .278 6 XBH 4 1 HR 0 7 RBI 5 20/10 K/BB 14/9 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings