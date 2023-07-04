After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Kolby Allard) at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Braves.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Discover More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has 12 doubles, three triples and 27 walks while hitting .243.

Straw enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .350.

Straw has gotten at least one hit in 61.0% of his games this year (50 of 82), with at least two hits 15 times (18.3%).

In 82 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Straw has driven in a run in 11 games this season (13.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 29 games this year (35.4%), including five multi-run games (6.1%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 44 .213 AVG .266 .271 OBP .343 .295 SLG .318 8 XBH 7 0 HR 0 6 RBI 7 29/10 K/BB 30/17 2 SB 8

Braves Pitching Rankings