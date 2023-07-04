Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson leads Detroit with 70 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .404.
- Torkelson is batting .389 with four homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (48 of 81), with at least two hits 19 times (23.5%).
- In 11 games this year, he has gone deep (13.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (35.8%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (11.1%).
- He has scored in 33 of 81 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|43
|.217
|AVG
|.237
|.321
|OBP
|.305
|.341
|SLG
|.456
|11
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|9
|14
|RBI
|28
|38/19
|K/BB
|43/17
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.07).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.5 per game).
- Sears (1-6 with a 4.43 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 87 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the left-hander went four innings against the New York Yankees, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.43 ERA ranks 45th, 1.076 WHIP ranks 12th, and 8.8 K/9 ranks 31st among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.