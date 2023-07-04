The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kolby Allard

Kolby Allard TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.

Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 in his last outings.

In 69.5% of his 82 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

In 82 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.

In 16 games this year (19.5%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 42 .265 AVG .267 .370 OBP .316 .368 SLG .347 13 XBH 11 1 HR 1 7 RBI 18 27/24 K/BB 19/14 6 SB 6

Braves Pitching Rankings