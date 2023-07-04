Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Steven Kwan (batting .310 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, four walks and an RBI), battle starting pitcher Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Braves.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .266 with 20 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 38 walks.
- Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .364 in his last outings.
- In 69.5% of his 82 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.
- In 82 games played this season, he has gone deep in only two of them.
- In 16 games this year (19.5%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (6.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 53.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 9.8%.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|42
|.265
|AVG
|.267
|.370
|OBP
|.316
|.368
|SLG
|.347
|13
|XBH
|11
|1
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|18
|27/24
|K/BB
|19/14
|6
|SB
|6
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.66).
- The Braves surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allard (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his second this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while surrendering three hits.
