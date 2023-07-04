Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (37-46) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (23-63) at 6:40 PM ET on July 4. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Tigers, who are favored by our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound, while JP Sears (1-6) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET

Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Tigers have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

Detroit has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.

Detroit has scored 327 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

Tigers Schedule