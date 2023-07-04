Tigers vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 4
Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Detroit Tigers (37-46) going head to head against the Oakland Athletics (23-63) at 6:40 PM ET on July 4. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 victory for the Tigers, who are favored by our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Tigers will send Tarik Skubal to the mound, while JP Sears (1-6) will take the ball for the Athletics.
Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan
- How to Watch on TV: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Tigers vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Tigers 6, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Tigers Performance Insights
- The Tigers have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
- The Tigers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Tigers have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.
- Detroit has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Tigers.
- Detroit has scored 327 runs (just 3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 28
|@ Rangers
|L 10-2
|Joey Wentz vs Dane Dunning
|June 29
|@ Rangers
|W 8-5
|Reese Olson vs Cody Bradford
|June 30
|@ Rockies
|L 8-5
|Michael Lorenzen vs Austin Gomber
|July 1
|@ Rockies
|W 4-2
|Brendan White vs Peter Lambert
|July 2
|@ Rockies
|W 14-9
|Matt Manning vs Connor Seabold
|July 4
|Athletics
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs JP Sears
|July 5
|Athletics
|-
|Eduardo Rodríguez vs Hogan Harris
|July 6
|Athletics
|-
|Michael Lorenzen vs Luis Medina
|July 7
|Blue Jays
|-
|TBA vs Kevin Gausman
|July 8
|Blue Jays
|-
|Matt Manning vs Kevin Gausman
|July 9
|Blue Jays
|-
|Tarik Skubal vs Chris Bassitt
