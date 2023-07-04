Player props can be found for Spencer Torkelson and Esteury Ruiz, among others, when the Detroit Tigers host the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 70 hits with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .228/.312/.404 on the year.

Torkelson will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with a double, four home runs, five walks and eight RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 2 2-for-3 3 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Jun. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Jun. 29 2-for-3 2 2 4 8 0 at Rangers Jun. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 84 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 42 stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.313/.332 so far this year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 58 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 32 walks and 41 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .243/.339/.477 so far this season.

Rooker brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a triple, a home run and three RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 2 1-for-2 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 3 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Jun. 27 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

