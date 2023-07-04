Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since June 30, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.

Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Tyler Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has six doubles and three walks while batting .276.
  • Freeman has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
  • In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Freeman has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
.333 AVG .235
.385 OBP .270
.458 SLG .324
3 XBH 3
0 HR 0
2 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
  • The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Allard (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
