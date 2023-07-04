Tyler Freeman Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tyler Freeman is available when the Cleveland Guardians take on Kolby Allard and the Atlanta Braves at Progressive Field Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since June 30, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.
Tyler Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kolby Allard
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Braves Player Props
|Guardians vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Braves
|Guardians vs Braves Odds
|Guardians vs Braves Prediction
Tyler Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has six doubles and three walks while batting .276.
- Freeman has had a hit in 11 of 20 games this season (55.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Freeman has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored in five games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tyler Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|.333
|AVG
|.235
|.385
|OBP
|.270
|.458
|SLG
|.324
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|2/2
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.66).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Allard (0-0) gets the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.