Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Braves - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (batting .318 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Mike Soroka. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Braves.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .260 with 15 doubles, five triples, two home runs and 20 walks.
- Rosario will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .417 with one homer during his last games.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 51 of 78 games this season (65.4%), with multiple hits on 19 occasions (24.4%).
- In 78 games played this year, he has gone deep in just two of them.
- Rosario has had at least one RBI in 29.5% of his games this year (23 of 78), with two or more RBI six times (7.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 78 games this season, and more than once 8 times.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|39
|.314
|AVG
|.211
|.369
|OBP
|.244
|.477
|SLG
|.247
|18
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|0
|20
|RBI
|12
|30/13
|K/BB
|37/7
|7
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.68 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Soroka gets the start for the Braves, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.89 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 6.89 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to his opponents.
