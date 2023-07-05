The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

Ibanez is batting .233 with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and seven walks.

Ibanez has picked up a hit in 51.9% of his 54 games this season, with more than one hit in 16.7% of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 11.1% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Ibanez has had at least one RBI in 24.1% of his games this season (13 of 54), with more than one RBI three times (5.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (19 of 54), with two or more runs three times (5.6%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 26 .236 AVG .230 .253 OBP .280 .404 SLG .425 8 XBH 11 3 HR 3 7 RBI 10 20/2 K/BB 14/5 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings