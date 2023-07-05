The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Haase has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.1% of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.7%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

In 18.8% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 16 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .258 AVG .173 .298 OBP .229 .392 SLG .218 7 XBH 4 3 HR 0 16 RBI 5 28/6 K/BB 30/8 1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings