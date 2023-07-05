Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Athletics - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Haase? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Athletics Player Props
|Tigers vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is batting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.
- Haase has picked up a hit in 48.4% of his 64 games this year, with more than one hit in 14.1% of those games.
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (4.7%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 18.8% of his games this season, Haase has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 16 games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|34
|.258
|AVG
|.173
|.298
|OBP
|.229
|.392
|SLG
|.218
|7
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|0
|16
|RBI
|5
|28/6
|K/BB
|30/8
|1
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.99 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (125 total, 1.4 per game).
- Waldichuk (1-5 with a 6.78 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his 12th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.78, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.